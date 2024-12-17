Stanley Tucci's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role Brought Him to His Wife — Inside Their Marriage The 'Devil Wears Prada' actor connected with his current wife while he was still married to his late wife, Kate Spath-Tucci. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's acting, and then there's the A-list level acting Stanley Tucci brings to each role he takes on. Whether he's playing a serial killer in one of the most chilling fictional movies ever, The Lovely Bones, making us "Gird Our Loins" on The Devil Wears Prada, or taking us to church in Conclave, the actor can cook up a chilling performance at the drop of a hat. And when he's not doing that, Stanley cooks up authentic, delicious-looking cuisine paired with a nice bottle of Negroni.

As much as we would all love to bask in Stanley's multiple talents ourselves, the actor only has one lady who benefits from all of him. Since 2012, he's been happily married to Felicity Blunt, with whom he crafted an extraordinary life after receiving a heartbreaking loss. Here's what to know about Stanley's wife!

Source: MEGA

Stanley Tucci met his wife, Felicity Blunt, through his ‘Devil Wears Prada’ co-star, Emily Blunt.

The Devil Wears Prada is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and no one knows that more than Stanley and Felicity. The Maid in Manhattan actor met his second wife at the movie's premiere in 2004. Felicity is his Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt's sister. While she and Stanley crossed paths at the premiere, he was already married to his first wife, Kate Tucci. They were married until Kate died of breast cancer in 2009.

Stanley shared with podcast host Marc Maron that his first and second wife met at the Devil Wears Prada premiere. "[Felicity] and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd," he shared, per People.

Source: MEGA

After his first wife's death, Stanley reconnected with Felicity at the premiere of his other movie with the great Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia. In 2012, they had a secret marriage followed by a large wedding ceremony and the births of their two children later that same year, Matteo Oliver and Emilia Giovanna. Stanley and Kate also had three children together during their marriage.

While Felicity comes from a famous family, she works as a literary agent at Curtis Brown in London. In addition to having Emily as a sister, she also has a famous brother-in-law, Emily's husband, John Krasinski.

Stanley Tucci has credited his wife for being by his side during a scary health prognosis.

In 2017, five years into his second marriage, Stanley faced a health challenge similar to his late wife's. The actor announced that he had been diagnosed with oral cancer. While sharing the news of his diagnosis, he reflected on the "terrifying" feelings he felt knowing he tried everything to save Kate's life.

Stanley told The Independent in 2023 that he underwent high-dose radiation and chemotherapy for six months to treat his condition. Although he struggled to eat and "had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you-know-what and smelled like you-know-what," he remained persistent that he would get better, especially with his wife by his side.

"It took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again," Stanley recalled. "I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent. “I mean that she had to drag me, kicking and screaming, but now, I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that [treatment].”

