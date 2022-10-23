Stanley Tucci's Elderly Parents Stole Our Hearts on 'Searching for Italy'

Actor and filmmaker Stanley Tucci is taking fans on a new leg of his journey on this season of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. The CNN food and travel series features Stanley travels through Italy and treats us to the history, culture, and of course – food – through the country’s different regions.

While the Emmy-award winning star was born in Peekskill, New York, his Italian roots run deep – as his elderly parents, Joan Tropiano, 86, and Stanley Tucci, Sr., 92, both stem from Italian descent. Get to know more about the proud mom and dad here!