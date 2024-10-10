Home > Entertainment Stanley Tucci Is Proud That His Kids Inherited His Love for Food (EXCLUSIVE) \ Stanley Tucci shared with 'Distractify' that it’s "so interesting" to watch his kids' taste preferences evolve as they grow. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 10 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Matt Holyoak

Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci is one of the world’s most beloved character actors, known for seamlessly shifting between sinister and charming roles. While he's a master of acting, it was Stanley's multi-talented work in Big Night — which he wrote, directed, and starred in — that truly opened his eyes to the delicious emotional and spiritual magic of food, changing his life forever.

In early 2022, he launched a multi-year collaboration with Italian mineral water brand S. Pellegrino, and for the third consecutive year, the Devils Wear Prada star will celebrate the holidays with a limited-edition cheese "cake," featuring four tiers of artisanal cheeses. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Stanley Tucci opened up about how his kids have inherited his love for food and his upcoming 2024 creation: "S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese 'Cake.'"

Source: Matt Holyoak

Stanley Tucci revealed that his five kids have inherited his love for food.

During our chat, Stanley Tucci briefly opened up about his kids, revealing that all five have inherited his passion for food. While writing his new cookbook, What I Ate in One Year, set to release on Oct. 15, 2024, the six-time Emmy winner found it fascinating to observe how his children's taste preferences evolve, particularly with his 6-year-old daughter, Emilia.

"As their tastes are changing, they're changing. They're growing, they're getting bigger, the vocabulary is growing, their sense of irony is becoming more profound, and you see it all happening before you," he explained. "What they eat is reflected in their growth, and their growth is reflected in what they eat."

Source: Mega Stanley Tucci and his son, Nicolo, in 2019.

Stanley also noted that his eldest son, 24-year-old Nicolo, has always been a "great lover of food." Now a chef, Nicolo has taken his "adventurous palate" to "another level." "It's so interesting to see the transformation," Stanley told Distractify. "It's really cool to see that he keeps growing in that way."

As for his youngest son, 9-year-old Matteo, the Hunger Games actor finds it exciting to see him explore new foods he might have previously ignored. "One day, you see him suddenly go, 'Oh my god, I love this!' — and it's a thing two months before that he never would have touched," Stanley said.

He continued, "It's really cool to see how much they love it, and then how much they want other people to love it. He wants his cousins to love the food that he loves. He talks about it with them and says, 'You know, you have to try this because this is so good.'"

Stanley Tucci teamed up with S. Pellegrino to craft a limited-edition cheese "cake."

For the third year in a row, Stanley Tucci and S. Pellegrino are bringing a delightful treat to the holiday season. This year, they’ve introduced a limited-edition cheese "cake" that's perfect for festive gatherings and even pays tribute to the cheese "cake" from Stanley and his wife Felicity Blunt's wedding!

Designed as a savory centerpiece for festive gatherings, the "S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese 'Cake'" features four tiers of premium artisanal cheeses, carefully selected by Stanley and sourced from Murray's Cheese.

Source: Evan Kalman

The top layer is La Tur, a creamy, tangy delight reminiscent of decadent ice cream. The middle layer features Mini Brie, with its smooth texture and earthy mushroom notes. The base layer is Cave Aged Reserve Cornelia, known for its rich, buttery taste and roasted peanut hints. Topping it all off is a star of Buonatavola Provolone, known for its vibrant and zesty flavor.

When asked what makes this year's creation special, Stanley humorously quipped, "You don't have to cook it!" "I think it's a lovely thing,” he added. "Everybody loves cheese, especially around the holidays [with] the big cheese platters. This just gives you a nice set of cheeses that are all varying textures and tastes. … You can put it in the center of your table, and then eat it. Eat it after your meal, or before your meal, if you want!"