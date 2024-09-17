Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski Are Brothers-in-Law and Close Friends Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski have been related by law for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 17 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stanleytucci

In a video on Instagram, Stanley Tucci can be seen promoting an event that he is doing related to his new book, What I Ate in One Year (And Related Thoughts), with John Krasinski. John will be asking him questions at the event, but in the description, he describes John as his brother-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement

After Stanley described John that way, many naturally wanted to know whether John was actually his brother-in-law or whether the two were just close friends. Here's what we know about whether the two actors are actually related by law.

Article continues below advertisement

Are John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci brothers-in-law?

John and Stanley are indeed brothers-in-law. John is married to Emily Blunt and has been since 2010. Emily and Stanley have known each other since they worked together on the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, and Stanley was a guest at their wedding. While at the wedding, Emily introduced Stanley to her sister, Felicity, and the rest is history. Stanley and Felicity got married in 2012, and the two couples have been together ever since.

According to some recent reporting in Yahoo!, Stanley is planning to lean on his in-laws as he prepares to campaign for an Oscar for his performance in the movie Conclave. "It's the appropriate occasion for him to break his usual rule of not leaning too hard on his in-laws for help," an insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"The special sauce when it comes to getting nominated for an Oscar is the full-throated support of his peers, and nobody is more influential right now than his sister-in-law Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski," they continued. Clearly, Stanley is also leaning on John to help him promote his new book as well, and their video promoting the event features them joking around with one another about the name of the book and how low John might have been on Stanley's list of moderators.

Article continues below advertisement

Stanley and John don't always emphasize their marital ties.

Although the two actors are undoubtedly in regular contact in private, they don't always emphasize the fact that their brothers-in-law publicly, which is why every few years a wave of people are shocked by the information. The same thing happened back in 2021 when fans of both actors discovered that the two of them had spent Thanksgiving together.

"Imagine having John and Stanley at the family dinner table on Christmas Day?!?! Or a BBQ? Or just a random Tuesday? I’d be so intimidated-in love-in awe and savor every second. Two amazing actors and humans," one person wrote in the comments under their recent video. "I can’t imagine being a part of any other family other than my own … [except] for this one. That would be swell," another added.