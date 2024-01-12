Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Here's a Comprehensive Timeline of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Love Story John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's love story is what dreams are made of. Here's a look at the 'Quiet Place' couple's relationship timeline! By Pretty Honore Jan. 12 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In a world of Kanyes and Kims, we should all aspire to be Pam and Jim. John Krasinski played Jim Halpert on The Office for nine seasons before the series went off-air. Through the years, we saw his on-screen relationship with Pamela Beesley actress Jenna Fischer unfold.

Viewers fell so hard for the couple that we almost forgot that their love was manufactured for our viewing pleasure. In real life, Jenna has been married to Lee Kirk since 2010 while John tied the knot with fellow actor Emily Blunt that same year — and their love story is just as magical as you'd think. Here’s a look at John and Emily's relationship timeline!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt met by way of a mutual friend in 2008.

John and Emily’s romance started in the way that most love stories do — unexpectedly. According to Emily, she met her one-day husband in late 2008. The two were at a restaurant in Los Angeles when they were introduced by actor Justin Theroux.

"It's kind of a sad, lame story,” she told Seth Meyers of her and John’s first encounter. “I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend.” The actress added: “He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."

The ‘Quiet Place’ stars went on their first date later that year.

Both John and Emily have different recollections of who asked who out first. Either way, it obviously all worked out for the best. For their first date, the two met up for pizza at John’s apartment and the rest was history. Their relationship blossomed quickly, especially after the media took notice of their romance.

John and Emily got married at George Clooney’s estate in 2010.

Not even a year into their relationship, John popped the question — and of course, Emily said yes! PEOPLE broke news of their engagement in August of 2009 and the two tied the knot the following year. Not everyone can say that they were betrothed at George Clooney’s house — that is unless you are John and Emily. The couple said “I do” surrounded by their closest family and friends at the actor’s estate in Lake Como, Italy.

John and Emily welcomed their first child in 2014.

In late 2013, PEOPLE reported that the happily married couple had a bun in the oven. John and Emily’s eldest child, Hazel, was born in February of 2014. Although the two are normally tight-lipped about their personal life, John took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. He wrote: "Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy [birthday]!”

John and Emily’s second daughter was born in 2016.