Ronnie Will Move on From the 'It: Welcome to Derry' Plot Amanda Christine portrayed the character in the HBO series connected to the 'It' movies. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 16 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: HBO

The premise of It: Welcome to Derry marked the return of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, the evil creature that takes the form of a clown. The first season of the series also introduced a bunch of kids to fight the monster, including Ronnie Grogan (Amanda Christine).

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ronnie once the first season of It: Welcome to Derry came to a close? Here's what we know about the fate of the character, and what it means for the future of the series. Derry was condemned to endure Pennywise's cruelty for decades.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ronnie in 'It: Welcome to Derry'?

At the end of the first season of It: Welcome to Derry, Ronnie moves out of town alongside her father, Hank Grogan (Stephen Rider). The story had to be resolved in this way because Ronnie's father is a wanted man for a crime he didn't commit. Pennywise knows how to get under the skin of people. When the murder spree of 1962, people blamed Hank for Pennywise's crimes. Since the monster is something out of this world, Hank had no way to prove his innocence.

Clearing Hank's name is only one of the missions that were given to Ronnie and her friends. Unfortunately, they couldn't do much about it, which is why the two Grogans had to move far away from Derry when the season ended. What becomes of Ronnie remains ambiguous. Once the children got rid of Pennywise, the narrative came to a close organically. Ronnie and her father were ready to start a new life, far from the claws of the dangerous clown.

Article continues below advertisement

The story of Ronnie is all about resilience. The young girl had to endure the entire town's judgment of her father, especially when they didn't know the truth about what happened.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie's friends will eventually forget about Pennywise.

One of the most sinister aspects of the It universe and its victims is how they tend to eventually forget anything related to Pennywise. The monster makes his way to the town every 27 years, haunting generation after generation of helpless citizens. Not every member of the club survived Pennywise's attack. Rich Santos (Arian S. Cartaya) was killed during the events of the first season. While that was happening, Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) was traumatized beyond belief.

Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James) is more special to Ronnie than anyone else. The young man proved to be intelligent and kind, even when Pennywise targeted his family. The kids shared a few kisses in the end, with their wholesome romance bringing a story of loss to a sweet end. Ronnie is moving away from Derry. She will be able to grow up away from Pennywise and the trauma of her childhood.