'The Savant' on Apple TV+ Was Delayed Again — Has It Finally Been Canceled? 'The Savant' was ready to premiere in September 2025, but faced numerous delays. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 11 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET

A new drama called The Savant was expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in September 2025. The series follows an undercover special agent who seeks out extremist groups online and tries to stop mass shootings before they occur. Then, a real-life shooting happened when conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking event. The Savant was rescheduled, though a reason was not given to subscribers, and it still hasn't premiered, so was The Savant canceled by Apple TV+?

At the time, when Apple TV+ postponed the premiere of the drama, the streaming platform did give an official reason for the delay, though there wasn't an announcement about a cancellation either. Now, months after the "coming soon" notice on the show's landing page changed to "at a later date," people want to know what's going to happen to The Savant.



Was 'The Savant' canceled by Apple TV+?

As of December 2025, Apple TV+ has not announced that The Savant is canceled. However, according to Time, the platform did release a statement about "postponing" the series in September. The statement also let potential viewers know that the plan was, at least at that time, to "release the series at a future date."

However, the longer it is delayed, the less hope potential viewers have that it will ever premiere. A fan of Jessica Chastain, who stars in and serves as executive producer of The Savant, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 10, 2025, that Jessica officially removed the show from her Instagram bio.

In September 2025, when Apple TV+ first paused the premiere of The Savant, Jessica wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram to share that, while she does "value" her partnership with the streaming platform, she was not part of the decision to delay the premiere. But she also did not confirm an official cancellation then, or in any social media posts afterward.

"The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever," she wrote. "While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released."

can we bully @AppleTV into releasing the savant — Rosie🦋 (@ChastainFigment) December 10, 2025

Her "if and when" line does make it seem possible that, despite her hope for the show to premiere at some point, it might not happen at all. There is still a page for The Savant for Apple TV+ subscribers to see, but there are still no episodes available to stream. Without a clear cancellation announcement, The Savant remains in digital limbo.

'The Savant' is based on a true story.