'Love Island's Ace and Chelley Officially Break Up — Calling It a "Tough Decision" "This is so sad, but I can see them getting back together." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 12 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @chelley.b

When Season 19 of Love Island dropped, there was a lot to talk about. Like, a whole lot. From on-set drama to off-set rumors, Megan Thee Stallion, and everything in between, it was a season to buzz about. And somehow, in the midst of all that, Ace Greene and Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe somehow still topped the rumor mill.

They faced allegations that they were trying to manipulate the audience, but somehow they still came out as one of the fan favorite couples for the season despite some false starts and "maybe not"s. And they seemed to make a really cute couple once filming wrapped. Now, however, it seems that they might have decided to break up. Here's what Chelley had to say about the topic.

Did Ace and Chelley from 'Love Island' break up?

Sorry, Ace x Chelley fans, it would seem that the duo has called it quits. Chelley dropped the sad news during an interview with Page Six in mid-December 2025. When asked how Ace was doing, she responded, “Ace and I actually decided to part ways. It really was a tough decision, like, for the both of us, and very hard to decide.”

She added, "But, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go. So I think we just got to a decision that was best.” Chelley wasn't too chatty about the reason for their breakup, but shared that “sometimes, things don’t work.”

The influencer told the outlet, "[There was] a mutual level of respect and understanding that we wanted this to work. But sometimes, things don’t work. Couples go through things that are very challenging, and sometimes the best thing to do is make a decision that needs to be made.” While those comments raised ample speculation among fans, Chelley declined to go into further detail about what she meant.

Even though it seems like a sudden revelation for fans, Chelley admitted that it was a long time coming. She told Page Six, "We had a lot of conversations. At the end of the day, it was just a mutual agreement of, like, this is for the best.”

Fans react to news of their split.

Fans, of course, have some pretty big feelings about the news. One fan responded to the interview with, "Not surprised but she will flourish." Another added, "This is so sad, but I can see them getting back together." One fan called the news "predictable" but said "they'll be back together in no time at all."

