HOT! 'Heated Rivalry' Is Coming Back for Season 2 — What Is the Release Date? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 15 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET

It's official: Heated Rivalry is just as hot as its name would suggest. The steamy romance novel focuses on the enemies-to-lovers relationship between two hockey rivals, played by Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, and the world is utterly riveted by their story. It took just a few weeks for America to decide that they needed more Heated Rivalry, and Crave has decided to deliver.

Source: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

For months, rumors and speculation swirled about whether or not the sports romance series would be getting a Season 2, and both Crave and HBO Max have finally delivered the verdict. Here's what we know about Season 2's release date.

What is the expected release date for Season 2 of 'Heated Rivalry'?

There was a lot of speculation about whether or not the series would land well enough to earn a Season 2, but executives needn't have worried. All they needed to do was turn on the BookTok side of the internet to see that Season 1 was being met with rave reviews. Not only did fans feel as though the adaptation was faithful to the source material, but Connor and Hudson stole hearts everywhere with their passionate rendition of their characters.

Source: HBO Max/Crave

And Crave, along with their partners at HBO Max, have listened to fans: Season 2 is coming. On Dec. 12, 2025, Deadline announced that Season 2 had gotten the green light. Which, again, should shock exactly no one who was paying attention.

However, there has been no confirmed release date as of the time of this article's publication. However, there was a seven-month gap between the announcement of Season 1 and its premiere on Crave, according to Cosmopolitan. Therefore, we expect that if they announce Season 2 now, it will likely air sometime in late 2026.

It only took three weeks for everyone to become hooked on 'Heated Rivalry's Crave adaptation.

And yes, the internet is appropriately giddy over this announcement. When the series landed, TikTok was instantly awash with people emotionally detailing how the series not only struck the right chord for them, it pulled at their heartstrings. So the Season 2 announcement has landed with a resounding cheer.

On HBO Max's TikTok, Connor and Hudson did a playful reveal of a hockey puck with "Season 2" written on it, confirming the renewal. Fans were jokingly told to "enjoy it when it comes." One fan commented, "'enjoy it when it comes' YOU DONT GOTTA TELL ME TWICE!" Another fan pointed out that the renewal turnaround time was rather quick, offering testament to how enthusiastic the fan base is: "Renewed for Season 2 after only 3 weeks is insane and I'm so grateful!"