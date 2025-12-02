Are the Leads From 'Heated Rivalry' Straight in Real Life? What We Know Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie remain secretive outside of the book adaptation. By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 2 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: HBO Max

There is something simply captivating about television romances. Heated Rivalry takes its premise to the next level, allowing Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) to fall in love despite their hatred for each other on the ice.

Are Hudson and Connor straight in real life? Here's what we know about the personal lives of the two leads of the series. The magic of television can give fans one perspective, but that doesn't mean that the thrills of Heated Rivalry reflect what goes on behind the scenes.



Are the leads of 'Heated Rivalry' straight in real life?

According to StyleCaster, Hudson and Connor haven't publicly stated anything related to their sexual orientations. The actors are very dedicated to portraying their characters on the screen, but their personal lives will remain a secret until they decide that they have something to share.

The love for Heated Rivalry could continue to grow over time. In the meantime, the fandom remains considerably small when compared to other television book adaptations and their followers. Rachel Reid is the author behind the Game Changers novel series. It takes a while for an adaptation to become popular. Audiences remember Game of Thrones and Twilight as pop culture landmarks. But before these properties were seen everywhere, they had to start as relatively unknown projects.

Heated Rivalry could suffer the same fate. The Summer I Turned Pretty proved that young audiences are still interested in seeing books come to life on the screen. Crave will need to invest more time and money in the world of Heated Rivalry if they want a major hit on their hands.



'Heated Rivalry' couldn't cast leads based on their orientation.

There are plenty of rules established when it comes to producing a major television series. Jacob Tierney, the creator of the series, is aware that he couldn't cast actors for Heated Rivalry based on their sexual orientation. During a conversation with Xtra Magazine, Jacob stated: "You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? It’s actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work."

The cast of Heated Rivalry also includes Sophie Nélisse, Christina Chang, and Dylan Walsh. Sophie was the lead of The Book Thief when she was younger. The movie turned out to be a successful book adaptation, taking in more than $75 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). Crave choosing to recruit such talented performers points to the fact that the studio firmly believes in the potential success of the property.