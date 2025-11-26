'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Garrick Merrifield Faces a Serious Charge After His Arrest Garrick and Lorrana Merrifield welcomed their first baby together in July 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@garrickmerrifield

The TLC show Seeking Sister Wife is known for two things: plural marriages and the Merrifields. Garrick Merrifield and his family have been part of the series for what seems like forever, and fans continue to follow their lives outside of the reality show, too. So when TMZ reported that Garrick was arrested for a domestic violence charge, you'd better believe their ears perked up a bit.

Article continues below advertisement

For some, it's not too surprising to see the somewhat problematic Seeking Sister Wife in trouble with the law. He was criticized by many for divorcing his longtime wife, Dannielle Merrifield, to marry his now ex, Roberta. He later married Lorrana Merrifield instead, another woman the Merrifields courted after they met her in Brazil.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

'Seeking Sister Wife' star Garrick Merrifield was arrested.

Per TMZ, Garrick was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. He has not been convicted at this time, so his charge is still alleged. However, per the outlet, he did have to be released on bond. His domestic violence charge involves being accused of telephone-obstruct service. According to the law office of Black, Blink & Associates, the charge means that someone prevented another person from using a phone to communicate with another person outside of the relationship.

In a domestic violence case, it might include a spouse physically preventing their partner from using a phone through cutting the line or turning off cell service altogether. Or, it could include actually taking a partner's cell phone, thereby cutting them off from being able to communicate with someone outside of the marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrick merrifield from seeking sister wife was arrested and bonded out today. Assuming it was an issue with lorrana because there was a Portuguese interpreter there at the court hearing. — pearlie🫀 (@LilOlePearlie) November 26, 2025

The exact details about Garrick's charge involving telephone-obstruct service are unclear. It's also not totally clear if the incident involved Dannielle or Lorrana. The three of them are in a plural relationship and live together with their children as one family. Following the news of Garrick's arrest, some Seeking Sister Wife fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

"This guy always gave me cult leader vibes," one user commented on the thread. "He uses the facade of being religious to be a degenerate sex fiend. He uses the Bible and its teachings as a way to manipulate, coerce and influence women to be nothing but meat to him." Another added, "I'm just sitting here thinking about how scary and isolating this situation must be for Lorrana right now. Whether or not Dannielle is taking Garrick's side, I don't know." Garrick has not been found guilty of anything at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Garrick Merrifield legally married to?

Although Garrick and Dannielle were originally married, he famously divorced her on Seeking Sister Wife so he could legally marry someone from another country and bring her to the United States on a spousal visa. At the time of his arrest, he was legally married to Lorrana, though Dannielle is still his wife in the sense that they are in a plural relationship.

And, in July 2025, Lorrana and Garrick welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Months later, they told People that having a plural family makes it easier to raise kids together. "Lorrana and I have been able to go on trips when Dannielle took the kids, and vice versa Lorrana is taking the kids so Dannielle and I are able to celebrate our anniversary," Garrick told the outlet. "It's been a big blessing to have such a big family with all the love and support and to be there for each other."