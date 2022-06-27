Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield's Relationship Has Changed a Lot Over the Last Few Years

As they suggested at the top of Season 4, Garrick and Dannielle have indeed found another sister wife to add to the equation.

Lea — a nurse from California who was raised in a polygamous family — started dating Garrick and Dannielle, and things seem to be going really well between them as of now.

"The dynamic of having multiple adults in the household is just the way I grew up," Lea said during an early Season 4 appearance. "I’m just so used to it."