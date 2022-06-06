What Happened to Ashley and Dimitri Snowden? They're No Longer on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

After that, Dimitri and Ashley got to know two women in Season 3: Tayler Middleton and Christeline Petersen. They ended up pursuing a relationship with the South African mother of two; Dimitri and Christeline legally married in July 2020. By January 2021, however, they had separated.

Fast-forward to June 2022, and Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife has kicked off — but Ashley and Dimitri are nowhere to be found. What happened to them? Keep reading to learn more.