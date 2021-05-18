Are Ashley and Dimitri Snowden From 'Seeking Sister Wife' Legally Married?

News of Christeline and Dimitri’s divorce came shortly after Christeline accused the Snowdens of domestic abuse. In late March, TMZ reported that Christeline filed a restraining order against both Ashley and Dimitri.

In the report, Christeline shared, “He choked me during sex, even though I told him not to. The more I struggled, the more he enjoyed it."

She added, "I stopped saying no after a few times because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking."