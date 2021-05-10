Did Tayler Middleton End up Staying With the Snowdens on 'Seeking Sister Wife'?

After the success of Sister Wives, which featured Kody Brown and his four wives, TLC released another program about polygamous unions: Seeking Sister Wife.

The docuseries follows four families who are either in the process of opening up their marriages, or have already done so.

Married duo Dimitri and Ashley Snowden have been on the show since it debuted in 2018. The two have been looking to add a sister wife to their marriage since they first met more than a decade ago.