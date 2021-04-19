Dannielle and Garrick Got Divorced in an Episode of 'Seeking Sister Wife'By Leila Kozma
Apr. 19 2021, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife introduced viewers to new families like the Clarks and the Merrifields. Some couples had a relatively easy time introducing a new person to their family, while others struggled a great deal.
Arguably, Garrick and Dannielle belong to the first category, as they continued to live a relatively peaceful life after welcoming their first sister wife, Roberta, into the fold.
Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield got divorced after almost 13 years of marriage.
As Garrick explained in a previous episode of Seeking Sister Wife, he and Dannielle were married for almost 13 years. They decided to get a divorce to help Brazil-born Roberta move to the U.S. and officially join their family.
Garrick and Dannielle are Christians who turned to polygamy in a bid to get closer to God.
"We're Christians, and we decided two years ago that God wanted us to live a plural lifestyle," Garrick explained in the Season 3 premiere of Seeking Sister Wife, per CheatSheet. "We don't come from a polygamous background, but we believe in the Bible, and multiple people in there had multiple wives ... I realized God wasn't against that."
At first, Dannielle was wary of taking the big step. Meeting Roberta likely helped, however. The two hit it off right away, which seems to have made the transition easier.
"Roberta and I just have that connection as friends and sisters," Dannielle explained in an episode of Seeking Sister Wife.
Nonetheless, introducing Roberta to the family did come with unexpected legal challenges, leaving Dannielle and Garrick with no choice but to opt for divorce if they wanted to live with her in their home city of Buena Vista, Colo. Since she's originally from Brazil, Roberta would have been unable to join the family if the option of marrying Garrick had been completely off the table.
Dannielle and Garrick's divorce was finalized in February 2020.
Dannielle and Garrick were initially planning on helping Roberta get a tourist visa, but her application was rejected. With no other alternatives available, Dannielle and Garrick opted to divorce to make it easier for Roberta to apply for a K-1 visa.
"I can see how people would think 'That's insane and crazy,'" Dannielle explained at one point on the show. "I have only met Roberta for nine days in one year, so I barely know her in that sense. And there's also the part that's like, that marriage certificate that's in my filing cabinet at home, 'Does it mean anything?'"
Dannielle, Garrick, and Roberta went into the new predicament with an open mind and a kind-hearted approach — but it's uncertain how their relationship dynamic is going to change over time.
In one episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Roberta insisted on welcoming Dannielle into the hotel room she and Garrick had shared, which left Garrick feeling somewhat sulky.
"After Roberta demanded that she stay the night in the room with us, Dannielle had to go back and get her stuff," he explained in a clip. "So me and Roberta were able to be intimate, quickly, before Dannielle came back and it was a good laugh because Roberta was laughing, 'Oh no, sister be back.'"