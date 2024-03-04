Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Seeking Sister Wife

The 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 5 Cast Features Five Polyamorous Couples and Families

The Merrifields are looking for a new sister wife again after Roberta broke things off with them.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 key art
Source: TLC

The Seeking Sister Wife couples in any given season are known for dealing with the difficulties of adding a new person to their families. Doing it all with cameras around makes things even more tense, and three new couples in Season 5 learn that the hard way as they allow the show to document their individual journeys to finding a sister wife. But don't worry, because the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 cast also includes two familiar families.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick, Jennifer, April, and Danielle Davis might add a fourth wife on 'Seeking Sister Wife.'

Viewers first met Nick and his two wives, Jennifer and April, in Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. At the time, they courted Danielle, who they'd hoped to add to their family. Now that she is an official member of the Davis family, they're considering adding yet another wife to the mix. But, while this search continues, the family also prepares for the arrival of Jennifer's baby girl.

The Davis family from Seeking Sister Wife at the Denver Clock Tower
Source: Instagram/@the.davis.family_official.page
Article continues below advertisement

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are back after their split from Roberta.

If viewers thought Dannielle was cooling on the idea of polyamory in Season 4, they might not have been far off. Fans speculated that Dannielle wasn't wild about adding Roberta Pache to their family, and in the end, they didn't.

They're now split from their former potential sister wife, but the fifth season shows Dannielle and Garrick once again looking outside of the United States for a second wife — even if Dannielle isn't wild about the idea. Still, they're back to share their exploration of finding someone to join their family.

Article continues below advertisement
Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield talk to producers on Seeking Sister Wife
Source: TLC

There are three new couples in Season 5 of 'Seeking Sister Wife.'

Shane and Ashley Sherwood have one child and are expecting another, but they're also looking for a potential second wife to join their family. However, judging by the promos, this might prove to be a little difficult, as one of their choices may not be interested in Shane enough to pursue the couple seriously.

Becky and Justin Ryan are also newbies. They've been married for more than 20 years, and they have a girlfriend. However, her lack of commitment could mean that they need to look outside of the relationship for someone better suited to their dynamic.

We also have Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin. They're looking for a sister wife despite the fact that Naeem's mom isn't really on-board with the polyamorous lifestyle.

Watch Seeking Sister Wife on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Brenda May Not Be Ready for a Plural Marriage on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

Garrick Merrifield From 'Seeking Sister Wife' Wants to Have a Baby With Roberta

What Happened to Ashley and Dimitri Snowden? They're No Longer on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

Latest Seeking Sister Wife News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.