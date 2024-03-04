Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Seeking Sister Wife The 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 5 Cast Features Five Polyamorous Couples and Families The Merrifields are looking for a new sister wife again after Roberta broke things off with them. By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Seeking Sister Wife couples in any given season are known for dealing with the difficulties of adding a new person to their families. Doing it all with cameras around makes things even more tense, and three new couples in Season 5 learn that the hard way as they allow the show to document their individual journeys to finding a sister wife. But don't worry, because the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 cast also includes two familiar families.

Nick, Jennifer, April, and Danielle Davis might add a fourth wife on 'Seeking Sister Wife.'

Viewers first met Nick and his two wives, Jennifer and April, in Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. At the time, they courted Danielle, who they'd hoped to add to their family. Now that she is an official member of the Davis family, they're considering adding yet another wife to the mix. But, while this search continues, the family also prepares for the arrival of Jennifer's baby girl.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are back after their split from Roberta.

If viewers thought Dannielle was cooling on the idea of polyamory in Season 4, they might not have been far off. Fans speculated that Dannielle wasn't wild about adding Roberta Pache to their family, and in the end, they didn't.

They're now split from their former potential sister wife, but the fifth season shows Dannielle and Garrick once again looking outside of the United States for a second wife — even if Dannielle isn't wild about the idea. Still, they're back to share their exploration of finding someone to join their family.

Source: TLC

There are three new couples in Season 5 of 'Seeking Sister Wife.'

Shane and Ashley Sherwood have one child and are expecting another, but they're also looking for a potential second wife to join their family. However, judging by the promos, this might prove to be a little difficult, as one of their choices may not be interested in Shane enough to pursue the couple seriously.