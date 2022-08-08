Jennifer From 'Seeking Sister Wife' Is Pregnant –– When Is Her Due Date?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.
Seeking Sister Wife has proven itself to be one of TLC‘s most jaw-dropping reality TV shows. The show premiered in 2018 and is actively airing its fourth season now.
It sheds light on the journeys of polygamist couples who are in relationships with multiple people. In Season 4, audiences have been introduced to 24-year-old Jennifer. It turns out that now, she’s pregnant! When is her due date?
Jennifer is from Season 4 of 'Seeking Sister Wife.' When is her due date?
The Aug. 8, 2022 episode of Seeking Sister Wife came with a surprising announcement. Jennifer revealed that she is currently pregnant. She’s in a relationship with 38-year-old Nick and 36-year-old April.
During a confessional scene, the throuple said, “We have something to tell you. We’re pregnant! Jennifer is expecting. We got a bun in the oven here.”
April went on to say, “So, we are having a girl. I’m excited to be a mom to a little baby again. I’m very excited to be able to do this with you guys. It’s just like me having a baby right now too."
To that, Jennifer responded, “We wouldn’t want it any other way."
As far as Jennifer’s due date goes, the throuple hasn’t released that bit of information just yet. On Aug. 6, 2022, they posted a group selfie revealing Jennifer’s very visible baby bump for the first time. They added the caption, “Jenny is pregnant and we are all so excited!”
If the size of her baby bump is any indication, she’s likely well beyond her first trimester at this point.
Here’s what else Jennifer, Nick, and Danielle have said about the pregnancy.
During the Aug. 8, 2022 episode, Nick privately spoke to the cameras about Jennifer's pregnancy.
He said, “This is my first biological child. I’m hoping to be someone [Jennifer] can be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible."
Later on in the episode, Jennifer told the cameras, “I never thought I would see myself as a mother, or wanting kids, or having kids, or anything like that. But coming into this situation and the love that I developed for Nick. … This is the love I want to have a baby with.”
Based on what Jennifer, Nick, and Danielle have all said about this pregnancy, they are equally looking forward to raising a newborn together as a team.
Here’s what else fans of 'Seeking Sister Wife' should know about Jennifer, Nick, and Danielle.
One of the major twists in the relationship between Jennifer, Nick, and Danielle is that neither of the women is legally married to Nick. Instead, Danielle and Jennifer are married to each other –– and have chosen to take on Nick‘s last name to create more of a solid family dynamic.
Interestingly enough, they’re also excited about the prospect of expanding their family even further with an additional sister wife added to the mix.
New episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.