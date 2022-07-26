Nick Isn't Technically Married to Anyone in 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife introduces a couple of new plural relationships to the franchise, including Nick and his two wives. But technically, neither of his "wives," April and Jennifer, are married to him. Instead, they're married to each other and Nick intends to keep things that way.

He even tells potential third "wife" Danielle as much when he explains how the relationship works and what the future may hold for her if she decides to commit to him and the other women.