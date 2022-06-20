Brenda May Not Be Ready for a Plural Marriage on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

Although Brenda and Steve from Seeking Sister Wife had experience with a plural relationship prior to the show, Season 4 marks the first time they're sharing a new journey with cameras. In the Season 4 premiere, they reveal plans to bring a woman by the name of April, who is much younger than them, into their marriage.

Or, at least, that's what Steve really seems to be hoping for. So, are Brenda and Steve from Seeking Sister Wife still together?