Fans Are Ready for 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4 –– Who's in the Cast?
There's a reason people are so interested in reality TV shows about polygamist relationships. Shows that focus on a subject like polygamy shed light on a lifestyle a lot of people might not know much about.
Seeking Sister Wife on TLC is one of those shows, and it's been captivating millions of people since the first season aired. Now it’s time to meet the interesting cast of Season 4.
The Jones couple
Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife has a few familiar faces including the Jones couple. Sidian and Tosha are still interested in finding a sister wife who would fit perfectly into their dynamic. So far, it looks like they might’ve struck gold with a woman named Arielle.
What makes the situation with Arielle a bit concerning for Sidian is that he feels she's too beautiful for him, and potentially out of his league. It’s important to keep in mind that Arielle is a former beauty pageant contestant who likely has a lot of confidence when it comes to her appearance.
The Epps family
The Epps family consists of India, Taryn, and Marcus in Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. As it stands today, Marcus and Taryn are legally married. He’s engaged to marry India, but they don't want to stop there. They are looking for a third wife to make their family unit feel more solid.
Interestingly enough, the trailer for Season 4 already reveals some relationship drama that’s going to unfold within this group. They have agreed on a curfew for spending time out of the house, but it looks like Marcus isn’t too keen on following those rules during his search for an additional sister wife to join the family.
The Davis family
One of the new families joining the cast of Seeking Sister Wife in Season 4 is the Davis family, consisting of Nick, April, and Jennifer. Instead of one or both wives being married to Nick, April and Jennifer are married to each other. Their marriage to each other is legally bound while their marriages to Nick aren't.
The Merrifield couple
Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are back from Season 3, holding out hope that things will work out with their new potential sister wife. They want to invite Roberta to move with them to Colorado after meeting her in person in Brazil. The Merrifield couple has taken it as far as to file for a K-1 visa in order to help Roberta relocate.
In the meantime, while Garrick and Dannielle wait for Roberta to officially come over, he’s been showing interest in another new woman named Lea. Unfortunately for the couple, Roberta isn’t too happy hearing about Garrick's growing intimacy with Lea.
The Foley couple
Steve and Brenda Foley are new to Seeking Sister Wife. They already know they’re comfortable in the world of polygamy since they’ve experience polygamist relationships before. At this point, they’re ready to try the polygamist lifestyle once again by adding a younger sister wife into the mix.
Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 premieres on June 6 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.