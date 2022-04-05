Season 4 of 'Seeking Sister Wife' Is Coming to a Small Screen Near You

Two’s company, but three’s a crowd. However, the couples on TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife claim to be the exception to this rule. The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at polygamous partnerships through the eyes of the show’s diverse cast of families.

The latest season of Seeking Sister Wife is coming to a small screen near you sooner than you think, and reports confirm that a few new faces are joining the show. So, who’s returning for Season 4 and who will we be meeting? Keeping reading for details on the cast and the Season 4 premiere date.