Season 4 of 'Seeking Sister Wife' Is Coming to a Small Screen Near You

Season 4 of 'Seeking Sister Wife' Is Coming to a Small Screen Near YouBy Pretty Honore
Apr. 5 2022, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Two’s company, but three’s a crowd. However, the couples on TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife claim to be the exception to this rule. The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at polygamous partnerships through the eyes of the show’s diverse cast of families.
The latest season of Seeking Sister Wife is coming to a small screen near you sooner than you think, and reports confirm that a few new faces are joining the show. So, who’s returning for Season 4 and who will we be meeting? Keeping reading for details on the cast and the Season 4 premiere date.
Who’s returning for Season 4 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’?
The last season of Seeking Sister Wife featured a total of five families, but not all of them will return for Season 4. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, TLC confirmed that there were some major changes to the cast.
Among the couples who will not return for the 2022 premiere are the Clarks, the Winders, and the Snowdens, the latter of which faced allegations of abuse after several of their exes came forward on social media.
Ashley and Dimitri Snowden have yet to comment on their absence from Season 4, and it seems that Jarod and Vanessa Clark have also moved on from the show. In a statement, the Winders addressed their exit and revealed the real reason why they won't appear on Season 4.
“As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife,” the family wrote on Instagram.
They went on to hint that their exit from the series was out of their control but expressed their gratitude to the network and wished their former co-stars well. “It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path,” the statement continued. “Thank you to all that have followed and supported us, and to those who continue to!”
Meet the new cast members on Season 4 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife.’
Although these former Seeking Sister Wife stars won’t return for Season 4, there will be a couple of familiar faces to fill the void. Both the Merrifields and the Jones family will return for Season 4. While Sidian and Tosha Jones are trying out a long-distance relationship with a Filipino woman named Arielle, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still hashing out the details of Roberta’s immigration from Brazil to America.
In addition, we have some exciting details on three other throuples who are joining the cast. New families to be introduced include Steve and Brenda Foley, who are newly polygamous, as well as the Epps and Davis families, who are each seeking a third sister wife.
When does ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 premiere?
Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife is slated to premiere on TLC on Monday, June 6 at 10 p.m. EST. The season will feature a total of 14 episodes.