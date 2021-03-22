'Seeking Sister Wife' Fans Are Convinced Kaleh Will Break up With Jarod and Vanessa

As Jarod explained in a recently-released teaser, he met his first wife, Vanessa, while he was still in the military. He suggested they try polygamy about six-and-a-half years into the relationship — but Vanessa shut down his first attempts. So, how did Kaleh come into the picture? Is she married to Jarod ?

Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife offers a rare glimpse into the everyday life of five polygamous families, including the North Carolina-based trio, Kaleh, Vanessa, and Jarod Clark.

Jarod and Vanessa are a married couple. Kaleh joined them as the first sister-wife, and it's unlikely that she was married to either of them. As a teaser for Seeking Sister Wife hints, Kaleh is bound to face some unexpected challenges during her time with the couple — and there's a chance that they will go their separate ways.

Jarod, Vanessa, and Kaleh practice polygyny, where a man has several wives.

"We practice polygamy. Specifically, polygyny. Polygamy is the umbrella term for a multi-person relationship. Polygyny is geared more towards the male having separate wives and that's what we're striving to do," Jarod explained. A Seeking Sister Wife teaser captures how the trio moves into their brand new home. But the big change might mark the beginning of a less-than-harmonious chapter in their lives. As the clip shows, Jarod and Vanessa have been struggling to integrate Kaleh into the family.

Jarod and Vanessa started out as a monogamous couple. Jarod took up an interest in polygyny about six-and-a-half years after they got married — and he had some convincing to do at first. "I introduced polygamy to Vanessa about three years ago, six-and-a-half years into our marriage. The response that I received from her was a flat, pure, unadulterated no," Jarod said.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa struggled to come to terms with the concept in the beginning. As she explained in a clip, she was worried about how polygyny might impact her relationship with Jarod. What's more, she was convinced the new arrangement would only benefit Jarod. "I thought it was more for you than it was for me. That was the biggest stigma that I had to get over," Vanessa told Jarod in a trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

"I knew absolutely nothing about polygamy. It took me a lot of learning, background, history, everything, to actually understand the benefits of it. I realized I would have somebody who has my back with not only my children, with my husband, with my house, with everything," Vanessa added.

Jarod introduced polygamy to Vanessa, then soon after he met Kaleh and the rest is history! Tune in to the season premiere of #SeekingSisterWife, MONDAY at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/8034RAdjD4 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 20, 2021 Source: Twitter