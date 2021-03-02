Bernie Mcgee Is Still Missed by 'Seeking Sister Wife' Fans

When Paige and Bernie McGee joined Seeking Sister Wife in Season 2, it was because they wanted to explore the possibility of polygamy within their marriage. They were on a mission to find a third partner who might be able to help them have more children.

Fans were hopeful for the couple, but when Bernie died suddenly in 2019, it meant he and Paige wouldn't be able to fulfill their goal on the show and it was a tragedy Paige shared with the fandom.