Roberta Has Come Between Dannielle and Garrick on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

On Seeking Sister Wife, Roberta is open to the idea of having a baby with Garrick despite being unable to get married first, as was initially their plan. Although a big plot point for Garrick and Dannielle is getting divorced on the show, it doesn't look like Roberta and Garrick have gotten married yet. In fact, there isn't much on anyone's social media profile to give anything away about where the three of them stand.

However, Garrick's Facebook profile does feature a photo from March 2021 of Roberta with his and Dannielle's two sons. It doesn't look like Roberta and Garrick were married, but they could very well still be seeing each other with the intent to marry at some point.

And Dannielle's Facebook profile features a ton of selfies and photos with hers and Garrick's sons, but none of Roberta or Garrick himself.