Here's Why Fans Think Garrick Merrifield Left Dannielle for Her Would-Be Sister Wife Roberta

In Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife , we met Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, a previously monogamous couple who decided to expand their family. Although Dannielle seemed apprehensive about adopting a polygamous lifestyle, her husband, Garrick, was adamant about pursuing a relationship with 33-year-old Roberta, who lived in Brazil at the time.

After only nine days, Garrick proposed to Roberta, and fans are wondering how that affected his relationship with Dannielle, who has had a pretty hard time adjusting to the idea of plural marriage. Are Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield still together?

Dannielle, Garrick, and their two sons later traveled to Cabo, Mexico, to meet Roberta and her mother for a vacation that proved to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Are Dannielle and Garrick still together?

While unconfirmed, it seems that Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield have ended their 12-year marriage and parted ways. While Garrick no longer has pictures of Dannielle on his Facebook page, he recently shared photos of Dannielle’s would-be sister wife Roberta and his two children.

Fans also noticed that Garrick no longer follows Dannielle on Instagram, which doesn’t confirm or deny that they are still together, but fans assume the worst. Rumors of Dannielle and Garrick’s split come shortly after the premiere of Season 5, Episode 3, where Roberta confesses that she and Garrick were intimate without Dannielle's knowledge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Dannielle is visibly upset by the news and questions her decision to bring Roberta into their marriage. In the past, Dannielle has expressed her marital insecurities and her doubts about divorcing Garrick so that he can legally marry her Brazilian sister wife Roberta. Dannielle said previously, “When husband and I first started looking for another wife, I was very jealous and insecure with myself and our marriage. I was in a very dark place.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her initial apprehension, Dannielle worked to overcome her jealousy, but now that Dannielle and Garrick seem to be erased from each other’s social media accounts, fans are wondering if she and Garrick have ended their relationship for good.

In a recent clip, Roberta feels guilty about keeping secrets from her one-day sister wife and expresses her concerns to Garrick, who says in a clip, “Roberta is telling me that if Dannielle isn’t happy, then she couldn’t be a part of my life. I can’t live without either one of them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

When it’s time to leave Cabo and say goodbye to Roberta, Garrick sheds a few tears, and fans notice that he was a lot less emotional about his divorce from his first wife, Dannielle. One user wrote on Twitter, “Garrick crying because he has to leave Cabo and didn't shed one tear when he got divorced. I call bullsh-t.” Another fan said, "Danielle you shouldn’t feel 'lonely' in a plural marriage, you should if anything feel more company being added! Garrick is isolating her through his religious BS."