'Seeking Sister Wife' Fans Believe Christeline Petersen's Allegations Against the Snowdens

Christeline felt she was in so much danger that she needed to file two restraining orders against the Snowdens. In the documents, Christeline claimed that she was woken up by Dimitri “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.” She said he continued to slam her head and actually filed a police report in that instance.

Christeline also shared that Dimitri was abusive during sex. “He choked me during sex, even though I told him not to,” she divulged. “The more I struggled, the more he enjoyed it,” so she just started to go along with it.

In addition to her restraining order against Dimitri, Christeline filed an additional restraining order against Ashley Snowden. According to the court documents, Christeline claimed that Ashley “shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her.”

In addition, Ashley reportedly threw a bottle at her and was verbally abusive. Christeline’s children were afraid of both Dimitri and Ashley.