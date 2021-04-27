Here's What Dimitri Snowden Does When He Isn't Seeking a Sister Wife

During Season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife, Dimitri Snowden and his wife Ashley did not have any luck when it came to courting their potential second wife, Joselyn. During Season 2, it seemed as though a beautiful woman named Vanessa Cobbs had answered their prayers... but then she left, and Dimitri and Ashley were back at square one.

Now that we're solidly into Season 3, viewers are starting to wonder whether Dimitri and Ashley will finally be able to add another wife to their relationship. "When Ashley and I met, I told her my vision for my family was to have more than one wife," Dimitri said on the show. "When people think polygamy, they think Mormon, they think Utah. We're not Mormon and we certainly don't live in Utah and we're people of color... I want a noisy house, babies everywhere, I just want an epically big family."

It's no surprise that after discovering that Dimitri wants nine kids (he and Ashley have three already) that viewers were interested to find out what Dimitri does for a living to support his current brood.

So, what does Dimitri do for a living?

Dimitri owns an IT company — that is actually how he met Ashley, who was teaching at the time and her computer was always breaking — and according to his Instagram bio, he is an ontological architect.

In case you don't know what an ontological architect is, it is basically an architect who uses artificial intelligence to better understand the world around you. "Dimitri designs experiences that will influence how you interact with the world around you," reads his website. "Literally, the experiences he designs will design you back. Dimitri’s multi-disciplinary approach creates impactful experiences for some of the world’s leading brands."

Some of his past projects include developing a lithium-ion double a, micro USB rechargeable battery, and creating the nation's first charter school with a wind farm.

Along with his impressive career, Dimitri is also proficient in taekwondo, muay thai, and American boxing.

What is Dimitri Snowden's net worth? Between his gig as a reality TV star and being a successful entrepreneur, it's safe to say that Dimitri is making enough money to live a pretty comfortable lifestyle. He currently has an estimated net worth of $1–3 million. Ashley also adds some wealth to the household net worth. She has an M.A. in Teaching and works as a spiritual herbalist, according to her website (which we have to assume Dimitri helped build!). Ashley offers "workshops, advising sessions, and natural health products that speak directly to women on a mission to transcend societal expectations and thrive" — and naturally, each of those offerings cost money. It appears she also runs an Etsy storefront where she sells various tinctures and balms.