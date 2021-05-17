Jarod and Vanessa May Have a New Partner on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

Life can be hard when you're a polygamist couple looking for a third person to add to your relationship and cameras are following you around in the process. That's where things stand for Jarod and Vanessa on Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, as they search for a new woman to welcome into their relationship after they parted ways with their former third partner.

So far, it looks like Jarod and Vanessa might have found their missing puzzle piece in Emily, who has expressed interest in being with the married couple. She is also bisexual, but since Jarod and Vanessa are looking for a close companion for Vanessa and a romantic partner for Jarod, Emily's sexual orientation could make things a little messy.

Still, fans are curious about her.