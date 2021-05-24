Garrick Merrifield From 'Seeking Sister Wife' Wants to Have a Baby With Roberta

Garrick is going to need all the money he can get now that he wants to bring a baby into the world sooner rather than later.

In a confessional from a May 2021 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick says that Roberta catching COVID-19 caused issues with the plans they had for their future. She's still in Brazil but they won't let the distance get in the way of their goal of starting a family. "COVID has shown us that we definitely have no guarantee of what's going to happen tomorrow," he said.