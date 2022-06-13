Steven and Brenda Are Ready for a New Partner in Their Marriage on 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4
None of the couples on Seeking Sister Wife are impervious to drama and the newbies in Season 4 are no different. But like others before them, Steven and Brenda are intent on adding a third person to their marriage, which won't be easy for anyone. So, who are Steven and Brenda from Seeking Sister Wife? As this series has shown us, they're in for a reality check of what their new life might be like.
In a clip released ahead of the June 13, 2022 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, we learn more about Steven, who wants to make April his second wife, and his current wife Brenda, who doesn't seem fully on-board with the idea of having a sister wife.
However, these sorts of conflicting feelings are par for the course with couples on this show. And, whether she likes it or not now, Brenda did originally agree to this new journey for herself and her husband.
Who are Steven and Brenda from 'Seeking Sister Wife'?
Brenda and Steven explain on Seeking Sister Wife that they have past experience with polygamy. Now, they want to further explore it with a potential second wife in the mix. Outside of the show, it's hard to say if Brenda, Steven, and April are still together as one unit. However, judging by Instagram, Brenda and Steven are still going strong.
They often post photos of or with each other and things seem fine between them. April's Instagram is private for the time being, though.
Brenda and Steven also run their own travel agent business called Pineapple Compass. According to their website, the couple offers "dream vacations" and "incredible deals on cruises, land, and resort vacations."
But it seems to be the couple's personal life that needs work at the moment. In the Seeking Sister Wife clip, Steven voices his feelings about April and says he already feels love for her and from her.
"I can tell that there's that level of feeling and emotional connection between the two of us, that it has gone to love," Steven says.
Unfortunately, his wife isn't super used to the idea of Steven sharing his love with another woman.
Brenda has concerns about April on 'Seeking Sister Wife.'
While Brenda is in agreement with hers and Steven's plan to bring another wife into their relationship, she says in the Seeking Sister Wife clip that she "hopes it's gonna be worth it" to share her husband.
"Steve is the love of my life and, I mean, I know that he's gonna fall in love with someone and that's the goal, we both know that," Brenda says.
But, she adds, "sometimes it can be a bit hard." She's worried that Steven might love April more than her or stop loving her altogether.
For now, it seems, Steven and Brenda are still together outside of the show. But their journey with April on Seeking Sister Wife is just getting started.
Watch Seeking Sister Wife on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.