Steven and Brenda Are Ready for a New Partner in Their Marriage on 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4

In a clip released ahead of the June 13, 2022 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, we learn more about Steven, who wants to make April his second wife, and his current wife Brenda, who doesn't seem fully on-board with the idea of having a sister wife.

However, these sorts of conflicting feelings are par for the course with couples on this show. And, whether she likes it or not now, Brenda did originally agree to this new journey for herself and her husband.