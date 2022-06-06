'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4: All About Sidian Jones's Career and Life
When it comes to their content, TLC has always pushed the envelope. From I Am Shauna Rae to Abby & Brittany, the network has consistently shed light on lifestyles or health issues that many people might not know a lot about.
And the reality series Seeking Sister Wife isn't an exception. Since 2018, the show has centered around polygamous relationships and followed families in various stages of seeking, dating, or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives.
In Season 4, viewers will watch as returning cast members Sidian and Tosha Jones try to find the perfect sister wife. Will the couple find what they're looking for? You'll have to wait and see!
For now, let's take a deep dive into Sidian's life: What does he do for a living? Keep reading to find out! Plus, stick around as we discuss Sidian's controversial ex-wife and his kids.
What does Sidian Jones do for a living?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Sidian founded MyMythos in January 2019 and has since worked as a personal mythologist. We don't know about you, but we have never heard of this career — what is it?
His official website defines personal mythology as "the art of working with the stories of your Inner Space. If you want to be happier, to see the romantic, to experience your favorite versions of you and the life around you, you must adjust your mythos."
In this case, "mythos" refers to one's personal life story and the myths involved.
There is also a kids' version of MyMythos, fittingly titled MyMythosKids.
Sidian states that this is a "lifelong dream project" that aims to provide "kids and adults an easy way to give attention to their personal mythologies and ultimately to change the way people live, to be more mindful of ourselves, and our frame of mind."
Sidian's ex-wife questioned if polygamy was for her.
Before filming Seeking Sister Wife, Sidian's first wife left him and Tosha. The former couple were in a monogamous relationship for quite some time but soon ventured into the world of polygamy after feeling that something was missing in their life.
Now, this is where Tosha comes into play — the trio settled into their new lifestyle rather quickly. However, nearly six months later, Sidian's first wife questioned if polygamy was for her. Although Tosha initially left out of respect for their marriage, she returned, and the first wife up and left for good.
However, this doesn't seem to be the whole truth.
According to Screen Rant, Sidian's ex-wife, who goes by Lavandulou Seymour on YouTube, left comments on a Tracie Trendy Show video detailing their familial drama and explaining that she and Sidian were never legally married.
Lavandulou also revealed that she never wanted Tosha to join her relationship with Sidian: "I was in no way interested in polygamy, or even polyamory the 10 years Sidian and I were together."
She added that she needed to speak out about Sidian's infidelity because she "let the both of them villainize [her] anymore and rewrite the truth." In response, Tosha said that Lavandulou was spreading "false information."
It seems we'll never know the full truth!
Sidian is a father to three kids.
When he isn't filming for Seeking Sister Wife, Sidian is a father to three kids: Liam, Tyrion, and a third child's whose name has not been made public. He shares all three with his ex-wife.
Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 premieres on June 6 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.