'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 4: All About Sidian Jones's Career and Life

When it comes to their content, TLC has always pushed the envelope. From I Am Shauna Rae to Abby & Brittany, the network has consistently shed light on lifestyles or health issues that many people might not know a lot about.

And the reality series Seeking Sister Wife isn't an exception. Since 2018, the show has centered around polygamous relationships and followed families in various stages of seeking, dating, or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives.