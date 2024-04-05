Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Seeking Sister Wife 'Seeking Sister Wife': Sparks Fly Between Sarah and the Sherwood Couple (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "So, Ashley and Sarah were flirting," Shane says 'Seeking Sister Wife,' adding, "I'm like, 'Alright, well, I guess I'm the third wheel now!'" By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 5 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife is well underway, introducing both familiar faces and a few new couples. Among the newcomers are Shane and Ashley Sherwood, the dynamic pairing embarking on a journey to find a second wife while preparing for the arrival of baby number two!

The Sherwoods have set their sights on a woman named Sarah, and it's safe to say that there's undeniable chemistry between this trio! For a brief glimpse into their whirlwind love story, keep scrolling to catch an exclusive clip from the upcoming April 8 episode, courtesy of none other than Distractify.

Ashley and Sarah flirt in front of Shane on 'Seeking Sister Wife.'

As the trio enjoys a game of mini-golf, Shane turns to Sarah with an inquiry: "I know you have your son, but have you ever thought about having any more kids?" Sarah jests, "You got to at least take me out to dinner first, you know," sparking laughter from Shane and Ashley. She adds humorously, "Mini golf isn't going to cut it."

In a confessional, Shane tells the cameras, "Sarah is everything that Ashley said. She has a good sense of humor, she's obviously very beautiful, and yeah, overall, I mean she seems like she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."

Returning to the lively mini-golf scene, it's extremely obvious that Shane, Ashley, and Sarah are thoroughly enjoying themselves, sharing smiles and laughter. Judging solely by their joyous camaraderie, it wouldn't be a surprise if these three ultimately find their happily ever after together!

When it's Sarah's turn to play the next hole, Ashley offers to help, and their interaction takes a flirtatious turn. Ashley tells Sarah she smells "really good," prompting Sarah's gratitude as Shane observes somewhat awkwardly, witnessing the playful exchange between the two women.

"So, Ashley and Sarah were flirting, and this is the first time I've really seen it with my own eyes and I'm like, 'Alright, well, I guess I'm the third wheel now!'" Shane admits in another confessional. In her own confessional, Ashley shares, "That physical or sexual attraction is there, so I'm not questioning like, 'What is this? What isn't this?'"

