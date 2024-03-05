Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Seeking Sister Wife Jealousy Tests the Bonds of 'Seeking Sister Wife' Newbies Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin "Every time we're dating a woman, I see a glow in him that I don't see when we're not," Nailah shares in a joint confessional with Naeem. By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 5 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Grab your snacks and get comfy on the couch because Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife has arrived! The popular show is bringing back some familiar faces and introducing you to many new couples, like Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, this dynamic duo is on the hunt for another wife to join their marriage, diving headfirst into the world of polygamous relationships. Will their love withstand the trials of jealousy and change, or will their journey take an unexpected turn? Read on to find out if Nailah and Naeem's love story is still going strong!

Source: TLC

So, are Nailah and Naeem from 'Seeking Sister Wife' still together?

At the time of writing, it's unclear if Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin are still together after Seeking Sister Wife. If you're as eager as we are to follow their relationship journey and their quest for a new wife, you can always catch brand new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC!

Now, despite TLC remaining tight-lipped about the Salahuddins, it's evident that the couple encounters some jealousy issues along the way. In a brief sneak peek, Nailah and Naeem converse with a woman at a bar while enjoying a game of pool together. This interaction seems to stir up feelings of jealousy for Nailah.

"Every time we're dating a woman, I see a glow in him that I don't see when we're not," Nailah says in a confessional, with Naeem chiming in, "Of course, you gotta worry about jealousy."

Furthermore, in the Season 5 premiere, Nailah and Naeem disclose their desire to add a sister wife to their family to Naeem's mother, who vehemently opposes their decision. The strong objection may potentially impact their marriage, but it's best to wait and see how the season unfolds before drawing any conclusions.

Nailah Salahuddin has openly shared her experiences with bipolar disorder.

As previously mentioned, there's been little info from the network about Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin. However, a peek at Naeem's LinkedIn reveals he works as a security officer at American Dream Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. Meanwhile, Nailah, also known as Nailah Davis, teaches fifth grade in South Plainfield, N.J.

Adding to her accomplishments, Nailah is a published author, delving into her journey with bipolar disorder in her own book, Maddened: Musings of a Bipolar Mind, released on Valentine's Day 2021. Described as a peek into the mind of a woman navigating Bipolar 1 Disorder through unconventional poetry, the book delves into her joys and struggles.

"Peer through the mind of a woman on a journey through her brain," states the official book description. "Join her as she navigates the many twists and turns of life as a woman living with Bipolar 1 Disorder. Nailah unveils the secrets of her joys and pains through a not-so-traditional style of poetry."