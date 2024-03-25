Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Seeking Sister Wife Danielle Struggles To Come to Terms With a Fourth Wife on Seeking Sister Wife' Danielle moves out of the Davis family home and gets an apartment in Season 5 of 'Seeking Sister Wife.' By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Before Danielle met the Davis family, made up of Jennifer, Nick, and April, she hadn't been experienced in plural relationships. She even seemed a little unsure about what she was getting herself into by a lifestyle change in the fourth season of Seeking Sister Wife. But in Season 5, Danielle is still part of the family — at first. When the topic of bringing another wife into the family comes up and everyone but Danielle is ready for it, she hits a roadblock with them.

So, is Danielle still with the Davis family after Seeking Sister Wife Season 5? Viewers see her pack up and leave in the middle of the night early in the season. And, although she does eventually return home to talk things through, she clearly still has hang-ups about adding another wife to the family, and if she can't get past it, you have to wonder what that means for her relationship with Nick and the other wives.

Is Danielle still with the Davis family on 'Seeking Sister Wife'?

Danielle's issue with the other members of the Davis family is that she isn't ready to bring a fourth wife into the mix. To solve that problem, Danielle leaves home without much warning and she even signs a lease on an apartment by herself. After some time, Danielle comes back, but it still seems like she isn't totally sure about continuing her relationship with Nick and her sister wives.

Outside of Seeking Sister Wife, things appear to be a different story. Danielle is present all over the official Davis family Instagram account, and it certainly looks like she is still with the family. Danielle is in photos marking the 2023 holiday season and even the first few months of 2024. Although things seem a little uncertain between Danielle and the rest of the Davis family right now on the show, there's a good chance that she comes around, or they pump the brakes on adding a fourth wife to the family.

Danielle was the family's third wife in Season 4.

When Danielle met the Davis family in Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife, she was new to the world of plural relationships. In the end, however, viewers saw her join the family. Nick even explained during the season that he saw Danielle legally marrying a forth wife for the family at some point.