Are Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield From 'Seeking Sister Wife' Still Linked With Nathalia?
A post on the 'Seeking Sister Wife' subreddit might hold the answer to whether Nathalia ultimately joins Garrick and Dannielle's relationship.
Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife introduces audiences to Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, who decide to explore a polygamous lifestyle to enrich their family life. Initially, the duo welcomes Roberta Pache into their relationship but ultimately encounters challenges leading to a separation.
Fast forward to Season 5, and the Merrifields reenter the scene! Despite Dannielle's reservations, they court Nathalia, a 25-year-old Brazilian with limited English proficiency. The burning question among fans persists: What is the current status of Dannielle, Garrick, and Nathalia's relationship? Let's delve into the latest developments!
So, are Dannielle and Garrick from 'Seeking Sister Wife' still with Nathalia?
At the time of writing, it's unclear if Dannielle and Garrick are still with Nathalia — but some signs point to a potential breakup. On March 31, a fan shared on the TLC show's subreddit that Nathalia did not relocate to the United States. In fact, she has officially embarked on a career as a lawyer in Brazil!
"She's Atty. Nathalia Lima now, coz she has a Lawyer ID Card by Brazilian Bar Association (OAB)," the OP wrote in the Reddit thread, alongside a photo of Nathalia proudly displaying her certificate for the camera.
As expected, many Seeking Sister Wife fans are delighted to discover Nathalia's departure from the Merrifields messy family dynamic. Well, it seems she caught wind of the drama with Roberta and wanted to steer clear of the chaos!
"Way to go Nathalia!" cheered one fan, celebrating her achievement of obtaining her law license. "Getting away from the Ick and getting her law license!"
Another echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "Thank the Poly Gods she escaped! Good for her!!
"This makes sense because nothing is getting past her," a third Seeking Sister Wife fan chimed in, adding, "Love to see a young woman identify all the red flags early on."
Dannielle and Nathalia are on the verge of reaching their limit with Garrick.
It's evident that Garrick's priorities seem centered solely on himself, often disregarding Dannielle's valid concerns and feelings of jealousy. Their divorce orchestrated to accommodate Garrick's marriage to Roberta, hints at the fragility of their connection, which may dissolve entirely if issues persist.
Dannielle and Garrick appear to be on different pages altogether — while he anticipates marrying Nathalia promptly, she believes they're rushing into things far too hastily. Fortunately, Dannielle is finally taking a stand and refusing to suppress her opinions. She even candidly communicates her doubts about rushing into marriage to Nathalia.
Meanwhile, Nathalia joins forces with Dannielle to confront Garrick regarding his ongoing use of online dating apps, despite assuring he'd delete them. Garrick attempts to reassure Nathalia, asserting he's ceased searching for another partner, but she discovers he's still listed as "available" on the app.
Nathalia reveals in a confessional that Garrick initially pledged to leave dating platforms at her behest, a decision she wasn't even aware of. On the other hand, Dannielle discloses that she previously suggested Garrick delete the dating app before meeting Nathalia in person, but he dismissed her proposal.
"I said that to him in Colorado and he disagreed with me, but as soon as Nathalia says it, it's no problem," Dannielle says in a confessional. "It's like what? It feels like a huge lack of respect. It does not feel good at all. ... It just makes me question where [he] and I are at."
Catch new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC. Stream the next day on Max.