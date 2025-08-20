Belly's Wall-Knocking Habit Has a Sweet Origin in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Prime Video raised the stakes for the final installment of their successful teen romance adaptation. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 20 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with the love triangle between Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The teenagers, just like the viewers who passionately tune into the series, want to find out who Belly will choose as her partner. Taking into account that the adaptation is a love story, the characters were bound to develop secret love languages between themselves.

Eagle-eyed fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty might what wondered why Belly knocked on the wall in seventh episode of the third season . The gesture seemed unconventional, even to the point of looking random when not knowing the context for it. What is the origin of Belly's wall-knocking habit? Here's the truth behind what the protagonist tried to achieve before going to bed.

Source: Prime Video

Why does Belly knock on the wall?

One of the love stories featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty is the one between Belly and Jeremiah. This Fisher sibling has a peculiar dynamic with the main character, with Jeremiah and Belly knowing that they can trust one another despite any argument they might have. As depicted in the show, they sleep in separate rooms, with the teenagers knocking on the wall in order to let the other one know that they're still awake.

The secret method of communication between two is a testament to how their Belly and Jeremiah's relationship is based around intimacy and trust. No one else would know what knocking on the wall means, giving the characters something to allow their love to grow. However, the last time, Belly noticed that Jeremiah didn't answer when she called for him. While the pair is supposed to get married, not everything is as easy as it seems.

Why didn't Jeremiah answer Belly's knock?

The entire premise of The Summer I Turned Pretty relied on Belly choosing which Fisher brother she wants to be with. With a wedding on the horizon, Belly still didn't know if she was ready to let Conrad go. Just like in the books written by Jenny Han, the characters had a heated conversation on the beach. Conrad had plenty of things stored in his chest, and he decided that Belly needed to hear them before she tied the knot.

Source: Prime Video

Conrad confessed that he was still in love with Belly. The bond between the two was more unpredictable than the one the girl shared with Jeremiah, but as a result of the relationship's intensity, their love affair was intoxicating. Luckily for Conrad, Belly had also considered giving their love another opportunity. But Belly wasn't stupid. Taking care of her future marriage with Jeremiah, the teenager told Conrad that they were done. Belly was devastated when she returned to the house.