Conrad Asked Himself, “What Have I Done?" on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ — Here’s Why The final season of the Prime Video series is set to air an episode completely from Conrad's POV. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 31 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET

From its very start, Season 3 of Prime Video's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty was bittersweet for fans. We knew going into the season that the successful streaming show based on Jenny Han's even more successful YA book trilogy would be coming to an end after the season wrapped. Still, we couldn't wait to return to Cousins Beach to see what final shenanigans Belly (Lola Tung) and friends could get into.

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty caused the show's writers to hit the ground running with juicy scandals and another thread into Belly's connection to her ex-boyfriend, Conrad (Christopher Briney). In Season 3, Episode 4, we learned that Conrad has more to share regarding his feelings for Belly. The episode ended with a voiceover of him asking, "What have I done?" before fading to black. So, why is Conrad wrestling with his decisions? Let's break down the ominous question.

Why did Conrad say "What have I done" on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Conrad's question to himself was him pondering his decision to support Belly's engagement to his brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Earlier in the season, we saw Jeremiah's ill-planned proposal to her, which came after he revealed he wasn't graduating on time. Conrad is still very much in love with Belly, but tries being the bigger person, despite finding out about the proposal at his mother's funeral procession.

In Episode 4, fans witnessed more of Conrad's loyalty to Belly when he begrudgingly agreed to be the best man in her and Jeremiah's wedding. However, he still has deep feelings for her, which could explain why he asked himself, "What have I done?" I mean, would YOU want a front row seat to the love of your life marrying your brother? Didn't think so!

Conrad shares his side of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' love triangle ahead of the series finale.

The ending of episode 4 seemed like the perfect segue to something fans of the book series have been waiting for since day one. Hearing Conrad's inner thoughts suggests that episode 5 will follow the series from his point of view. The inner monologue could give us a better understanding of how he's handling multiple losses, including his mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and Belly's upcoming nuptials.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have wondered when we would hear from Conrad on a more intimate level. However, in the book series, Conrad doesn't share his side of the story until the third book, We'll Always Have Summer, which Season 3 follows. While the episode wasn't officially confirmed, Jenny Han told People ahead of the final season's premiere that the season had several moments from the third book that were added exclusively for the book trilogy's avid readers.

"There are a couple of moments that people really love from the books that I knew that people were wanting to see," the author said, adding that some parts from the book "might not always happen in the way that you're expecting." "I wanted to make sure that I was going to really service those fans who've been following the story for a really long time."