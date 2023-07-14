Belly and Conrad's Relationship Falls Apart in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episodes 1-3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. When we last saw Belly (Lola Tung), she finally confessed her feelings and kissed Conrad (Christopher Briney) on the beach. However, it appears things didn't work out between the fan-favorite couple because they unexpectedly broke up before the start of Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What happened? Why did Belly and Conrad break up? Keep reading for all the answers you need.

Why did Belly and Conrad break up?

Despite the Season 1 finale, the second season immediately informs fans that Belly and Conrad are not together. The first three episodes of Season 2 feature flashbacks, starting with Belly telling Conrad they should put their relationship on hold. He agrees, and they leave Cousins Beach as friends — but that doesn't last long.

They keep in touch during the fall, talking on the phone in the late hours of the night. Although they initially decided to stay friends for Jeremiah's sake (Gavin Casalegno), they can't deny their feelings anymore and start dating. The couple seems happy and in love, even spending some of Christmas break at Cousins.

Belly even loses her virginity to Conrad, making for one of the biggest changes from author Jenny Han's popular novel trilogy of the same name. But unfortunately, things eventually take a turn for the worst.

In the weeks leading up to Belly's prom, Conrad starts pulling away from her because of his mother's cancer. She tells him he can talk to her, but Conrad remains closed off. When prom comes around, Conrad is distant and miserable; he tries to leave early, and the two argue in the rain. He tells Belly he's making her life worse before breaking up with her. She gives Conrad the infinity necklace, and he drives away as Belly cries in her brother's arms.

They don't see or speak to each other until Susannah's funeral a month later, and it's safe to say a reconciliation is out of the cards for now. At the funeral, Belly promises to stay by Conrad's side for the rest of the day. She loses sight of him at the reception, and when she finds him, he's curled up with his ex-girlfriend Audrey.

Belly quickly flees the room, and Conrad follows. They get into a massive fight in front of everyone; Belly tells Conrad to go to hell and that she hates him. The eldest Fisher brother harshly bites back, saying that getting involved with her was a huge mistake. Belly says she never wants to see him again and storms off.