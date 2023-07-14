Conrad Has Another Panic Attack and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Fans Are Worried About Him
In the final moments of Season 2, Episode 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' Conrad has a panic attack. Why? What happened? Read on to find out.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The wait is finally over! The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video, and it's safe to say we're in for another tear-jerking and drama-filled season.
In the final moments of the third episode, the group settles in to watch a movie. Conrad's (Christopher Briney) phone then buzzes, and he leaves. Steven (Sean Kaufman) follows him to the beach, and the episode concludes with Conrad struggling to breathe through a panic attack. Um, what the hell happened?! Let's find out.
Why does Conrad have a panic attack?
Unfortunately, we never see the message on Conrad's phone, so we're in the dark regarding what triggered his most recent panic attack. But there's no doubt in our minds that we'll get some answers in Episode 4.
However, let's discuss a few theories! The second season revolves around the gang, especially Conrad, trying to stop Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) from selling Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) beloved beach house, so the text message the elder Fisher brother receives at the end of Episode 3 could be about someone making an offer on the house.
On the other hand, the text could be about school. If you recall, Conrad just up and left Brown during midterms, and his roommate tells Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) that he needs to be back soon or else he'll flunk biology. So perhaps the message is actually an email from Brown stating that he's on academic probation.
Nevertheless, we don't think school would trigger a panic attack because Conrad tells Jeremiah he doesn't care about school — he only cares about saving the beach house in honor of their late mother.
We don't know for sure, but maybe Conrad simply misses his mom, and his phone buzzing has nothing to do with his panic attack. Only time will tell, but hopefully, we'll soon learn what set Conrad off.
Many fans praise the portrayal of grief in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'
Following the three-episode Season 2 premiere, many fans took to the show's subreddit and pointed out the accurate portrayal of grief. One person, who is "currently still heavily grieving" the death of their mother, said they love how the cast depicts the pain of losing a loved one.
"I think it's a really great representation of how people can grieve so vastly different from one another. I think it really captures the essence of how complex it actually is," they wrote. "Because it's so much more than just the person being gone, it's the memories and the reminders of everything they're missing out on. I feel like this is something that very few things in the media get right, but TSITP hit it pretty spot on and makes me love the show even more for it.
Others agreed, with one fan replying, "I lost a parent last year, and this representation felt nuanced and truthful to me, which was really comforting to see." A second fan shared that they also lost their mom, adding that it truly is "great to see how people grieve differently."
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop Fridays, only on Prime Video.