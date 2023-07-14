Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Summer I Turned Pretty Skye Is One of Many New Faces in Season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' introduces fans to a couple of new faces, including Skye. Read on to learn all about the new character. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 14 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. At long last, The Summer I Turned Pretty is back! Based on author Jenny Han's popular novel trilogy of the same name, the second season of the hit Prime Video series takes place the following summer — but various flashbacks show what the Conklin and Fisher families went through during Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) final months.

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies," the official synopsis reads. The "unexpected visitor" just so happens to be Susannah's half-sister and her child, Skye (Elsie Fisher). Read on to learn more about them!

Source: Prime Video Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick bring new characters to life in Season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Skye is not from the 'Summer I Turned Pretty' book trilogy.

If you don't remember Skye from The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, don't fret — they're a brand new character created for the Prime Video series. According to the show's official Facebook page, Skye is Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah's (Gavin Casalegno) non-binary cousin who has "no friends their own age."

Skye is "super close" with their mom, Julia (another new character created specifically for the series, played by the lovely Kyra Sedgwick). Unfortunately, Skye hasn't had the chance to get to know her cousins — but that could all change this summer because Skye and their mom are heading to Cousins Beach!

Elsie Fisher briefly teased a little about Skye, telling E! News, "We get to create this whole new person. Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before."

Jenny Han previously addressed the changes she made for the TV series, which included introducing several diverse new characters. She told E! News, "I was approaching it like, 'What if I was writing this book in 2021?'"

"The characters are all still the same, but I think with so much time passing, it's just a different moment," she told the outlet. "Even though 13 years doesn't sound like much, it's a significant amount of time that's passed, and culture has moved in so many different ways, even from technology to diversity."

Skye's mom, Aunt Julia, is trying to sell the beach house.

The two new characters first arrive in Episode 3, titled "Love Sick," when Conrad reveals Susannah's half-sister, Julia, is trying to sell the beloved beach house out from under the Fisher brothers. Jeremiah and Belly (Lola Tung) pay her and Skye a visit, but Julia tells them she's moving forward with the sale.

