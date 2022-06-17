Who Does Belly Choose in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Actress Lola Tung Dishes on Love Triangle (EXCLUSIVE)

Though Belly has feelings for Jeremiah, she still can't get Conrad out of her mind. In the Season 1 finale, Conrad finally admits to Belly that he has feelings for her, and the two share their first kiss.

"I think like, we end on this note, you know, where we see Belly and Conrad together, but it's really not the ending," Lola exclusively told Distractify. "And I mean, you know, there's so much more left of their story. And there's still this sort of like unfinished business between Belly and Jeremiah that, you know, you see throughout [and you] kind of leave off on."