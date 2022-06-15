Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Brings Cousins Beach to Life
After speed-reading Jenny Han's Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, we've been absolutely dying for a book-to-screen adaptation. Thankfully, our dreams came true because an eight-episode season is on its way to Prime Video in June 2022!
The series, fittingly titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who spends her summers in Cousins Beach with her mother and older brother, along with her mother's lifelong best friend and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah.
But, this time is different; when the teens reunite, Belly finds herself in a love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah. Although we're excited to see how the coming-of-age story plays out, we can't help but wonder how the show brought Cousins Beach to life.
With that said, where was The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed? Let's find out!
Where was 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' filmed?
For the longest time, Jenny Han's fans have asked her if Cousins Beach is a real place; unfortunately, the author — who also penned the To All the Boys trilogy — confirmed it's a fictional beach town.
However, Jenny did note that when developing Cousins Beach, she took inspiration from several different real-life beach towns, including Cape Cod, the Hamptons and "just a splash of the Outer Banks."
So, with that in mind, where was The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed? Well, according to WilmingtonandBeaches.com, the highly anticipated and long-awaited series was filmed entirely in Wilmington. N.C.
For nearly five months, the show filmed at various places in Wilmington, including Carolina Beach and Fort Fisher. Additional filming took place downtown at Wave Transit's Padgett Station on 520 N. 3rd Street.
Also, Star News Online reported that production on The Summer I Turned Pretty headed to the Cape Fear region, specifically filming at the Cape Fear Country Club on Oleander Drive and the Cape Fear Club downtown.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has already been renewed for Season 2!
Ahead of its series premiere, Prime Video renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season!
On June 8, 2022, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, revealed in press release that he and everyone involved with the series were "excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty."
"We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season," he concluded.
As for Jenny, she stated a Season 2 was always needed.
"When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling," she said in the press release. "To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season [1] is beyond my wildest dreams."
Jenny continued, "I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."
The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres June 17, 2022, only on Prime Video.