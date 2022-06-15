Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Brings Cousins Beach to Life

After speed-reading Jenny Han's Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, we've been absolutely dying for a book-to-screen adaptation. Thankfully, our dreams came true because an eight-episode season is on its way to Prime Video in June 2022!

The series, fittingly titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who spends her summers in Cousins Beach with her mother and older brother, along with her mother's lifelong best friend and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah.