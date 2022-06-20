'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Author Jenny Han on "Inevitable" Season 2 Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)

However, the summer changes everything. Not only is Belly caught in a love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, but the boys' mother, Susannah, also reveals tragic news regarding her health.

As a result, fans can't help but ask: Does Susannah die?

Distractify spoke exclusively with author/showrunner Jenny Han about how closely the show will continue to follow the books and the importance of showcasing Susannah's bond with Belly's mother, Laurel.