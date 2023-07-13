Here's What Goes Down in the Book Sequel to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Spoiler alert: This article contains major book spoilers for It's Not Summer Without You. After what feels like forever, The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally making its way back to the small screen. Based on author Jenny Han's popular novel trilogy of the same name, Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series follows the events of the second book in the series: It's Not Summer Without You.

With the Season 2 premiere imminent, fans are eager to see where the story goes this time around. Does Susannah beat her cancer? Wait, do Conrad and Belly get together? Only time will tell, but if you can't wait for new episodes to drop, stick around because we have all the book spoilers you need!

Here's all the 'It's Not Summer Without You' spoilers you should know!

The second book begins a year after the events of The Summer I Turned Pretty, with Belly daydreaming about being back in Cousins Beach with the Fishers. She snaps her out of it and realizes she's actually in her hometown.

Readers immediately learn that Belly and Conrad are not together, Susannah has been dead for two months, and, for the first time in her whole life, Belly isn't spending her summer at the beach house. We also discover that Conrad and Belly kept in touch and started dating in the fall, but their romance fizzled out by the spring.

The book jumps between the past and present, and we learn that Conrad dumps Belly at her prom. They don't see or speak to each other until Susannah's funeral a month later. At the funeral, Belly promises to be there for Conrad, but she catches him in his room with another girl. The two fight, in which Belly tells Conrad to go to hell and that she hates him. Conrad snaps back by telling Belly he never should've started anything romantic with her, as she's just a kid.

Flashing forward, Jeremiah — who hasn't spoken to Belly since the funeral — calls and tells her Conrad is missing. He asks for her help, as Conrad's midterms are coming up, and he's in danger of failing his summer classes. They arrive at Conrad's college, only to find out that he was headed to the beach — Cousins Beach, that is.

When the two show up at the beach house, Conrad is not happy to see them. The trio argues for days about the elder Fisher brother ditching his midterms; eventually, the truth comes out (and it's heartbreaking): Conrad and Jeremiah's father, Adam, is selling the beach house, and Conrad is there to stop it from happening.

The three throw a massive party at the beach house; Belly gets so drunk that she calls her mother, Laurel, begging her to come to Cousins and stop Adam from selling the house. Laurel arrives in the morning and scolds Belly for lying and drinking. Belly tells Laurel she wishes Susannah were her mother and says Susannah would be ashamed of her for not saving the house. Laurel slaps Belly; she apologizes later on and agrees to speak with Adam.

In the end, Laurel convinces Adam not to sell the house and instead give it to his sons so long as Conrad goes back to school to finish his midterms. Jeremiah and Belly drive Conrad to campus, and while he's taking an exam, they share a kiss. Conrad catches them, and Belly runs after him.

They get into a fight, and Conrad tells Belly she belongs with his brother. He then claims he doesn't want her; he never did. Conrad later retracts the statement, but nothing changes between him and Belly. He's never going to love her the way she wants, so the book ends with Jeremiah and Belly holding hands and choosing to be together.