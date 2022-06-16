All the 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Book Spoilers You Need to Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy by Jenna Han.
After the success of author Jenny Han's To All the Boys I Loved Before book series, Prime Video has adapted Jenny's first coming-of-age trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The story follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin and the summers she spends at Cousins Beach with her mother, brother, and family friends, the Fisher boys.
When her lifelong friends suddenly see Belly in a new light, she feels forced to choose between the brothers.
If you want to know what happens in all three books, here are all the book spoilers from the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy that you need to know.
Here are all the 'Summer I Turned Pretty' trilogy book spoilers for you.
The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy is a coming-of-age series that deals with young adulthood, relationships, and grief. During the first book, which will likely be explored during the first season of the Prime Video series, Belly is revealed to harbor a lifelong crush on Conrad Fisher, the oldest brother of the Fishers. The two date during The Summer I Turned Pretty, the first book in the series, but break up in the sequel, It's Not Summer Without You.
Jeremiah "Jere" Fisher is the younger Fisher brother, who reveals he has feelings for Belly at the end of It's Not Summer Without You. Although Conrad and Belly's relationship is rocky throughout It's Not Summer With You, she sneaks out of the house to convince him not to abandon college when his beach house is in jeopardy. After Belly and Conrad break up, she and Jeremiah date.
Between books one and two, Fisher matriarch Susannah "Beck" Fisher dies of cancer, leaving both family units rattled. Mr. Fisher begins cheating on his wife after her cancer diagnosis and falls into alcoholism after her death. He attempts to sell the summer house in It's Not Summer Without You but is stopped just in time by Belly's mother, Laurel, and Conrad.
The third book, We'll Always Have Summer, takes place two years after the second book. Jeremiah attends college and cheats on Belly with a sorority girl, leaving her heartbroken. The pair tentatively reconcile and become engaged at a young age. Conrad reveals he has secretly harbored feelings for Belly despite her serious relationship with Jeremiah after Belly comes to stay at their summer house. Conrad also learns that Jeremiah cheated on Belly at his bachelor party, and the two get into a fight.
Jeremiah and Belly break up for good, but it is revealed in the epilogue that Conrad begins writing Belly letters. The pair reconcile, and Conrad attends her college graduation, where they get back together and eventually marry.
It could be a while before fans see Belly and Conrad get together in full, but the first season of the show has already reportedly made changes between the books and TV. Fans who want to have the inside scoop might consider reading the books first and seeing how the series plays out!
The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on June 17, 2022, only on Prime Video.