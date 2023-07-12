Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Summer I Turned Pretty Will There be a Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Creator Jenny Han Speaks Out Amid Ongoing Writers Strike Will there be a Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Creator Jenny Han speaks out amid the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jul. 12 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Based on the popular trilogy by author Jenny Han, Prime Video's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age story about a teenager named Isabel "Belly" Conklin who spends her summers at her mom's best friend's beach house along with her older brother Steven, and their childhood friends Jeremiah and Conrad. But, the summer of Belly's 16th birthday is different from years past as the teenager is caught in a love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah.

Belly has had a crush on Conrad forever, but Jeremiah is also her best friend and she does not want to hurt him. Spoiler alert, she does! At the end of Season 1, Belly finally admits her feelings to Conrad — and the two kiss. So, what does this mean for Jeremiah? Is their love connection in the past? Did their summer kiss not mean anything? While fans gear up to watch Season 2 on Prime Video, we can't help but wonder if The Summer I Turned Pretty has already been renewed for Season 3. Keep reading to find out what we know.



Will there be a Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Since the series is based on Han's trilogy, we can't help but hope that the series will be renewed for a third season. Seriously, we have to find out how this love triangle plays out! Though Amazon has not officially made the announcement that the show will be returning for an additional season, several outlets have reported that pre-production is underway for Season 3.

However, Han appeared on CBS Mornings in July to promote Season 2 of the series. When asked if the show will be greenlit for another season, the creator said, "I hope so." However, the next installment, if renewed, could be a bit delayed given the ongoing writer's strike.

