Conrad Quits Football Because of [SPOILER] in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as book spoilers for Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy on which the series is based.

First and foremost, we are #TeamConrad and nothing will ever change that; anyways, when viewers first meet Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) in the new Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, they quickly discover that he's behaving uncharacteristically. He's quite broody and mysterious, refusing to open up to anyone, especially Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung).