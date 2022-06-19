Is [SPOILER] Bisexual in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? One Major Book Change

In an interview with TV Line, Jenny Han addressed the change. "My approach to this adaptation was: How would I tell the story in 2022? What would that look like? And how would that change things? ... I think that he’s always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and open-minded and open to exploration. I do think that’s more reflective of today and young people today and the way they view sexuality being much more of a spectrum."