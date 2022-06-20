Will the Series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Return for Season 2? Here's What We Know
We know you're all dying to know: Will there be a Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video?
The series — based off of author Jenny Han's novel of the same name — is a coming-of-age tale that centers around Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung). Isabel grew up at Cousin's Beach with her mother and older brother. She develops a strong bond with two fellow beach-goer brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Naturally things get complicated as Isabel, Conrad, and Jeremiah grow up, and Isabel finds herself in a love triangle with the brothers.
So far, the series has received rave reviews, earning a very respectable 82 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 91 percent among audiences. Could this bode well for the series getting a second season?
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?
We've got fantastic news for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 2 was already approved by Prime Video before Season 1 even dropped.
As Distractify previously and exclusively reported, author and showrunner Jenny Han told fans they could prep for the second season by "read[ing] the [second] book. You'll have a good idea about what's going to happen [in Season 2]."
There are three books total in The Summer I Turned Pretty book series. Although a third season hasn't been greenlit by Prime Video (yet), it's hard to fathom that the series won't have a chance to conclude with the third book in Jenny's original trilogy.
When will Season 2 premiere?
As of this writing, there's no confirmed release date for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Jenny's Season 1 co-showrunner Gabrielle Stanton is stepping down from showrunning duties for Season 2, but will remain on the team as an executive producer, per Deadline.
Sarah Kucserka will be Season 2's new co-showrunner with Jenny.
Although we don't have an official release date for Season 2 as of yet, ideally we'd get the second season in summer of 2023 — to match with the story's summer theme (and the fact that we need more episodes ASAP!)
Jenny has been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes photos from Season 1 on her Instagram, so hopefully she'll post more when production starts on Season 2!
What will Season 2 be about? (BOOK SPOILERS)
Given that Jenny Han told Distractify that Season 2 will follow the events of the second book in her trilogy, let's refer to It's Not Summer Without You to look for clues.
In the second book, Belly continues to wrestle with her deep love for Conrad, while the brothers struggle with grief after their mother passes away.
Although Conrad eventually admits that he has feelings for Belly, she finally realizes she's been dedicating too much energy on the wrong brother. She eventually chooses Jeremiah. But why?
Because Jeremiah had consistently chosen her all along. While Conrad left Belly constantly confused, Jeremiah made his feelings known. As the saying goes, if he wanted to, he would!
You can stream all of Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty now on Prime Video.