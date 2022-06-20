Will the Series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Return for Season 2? Here's What We Know

We know you're all dying to know: Will there be a Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video?

The series — based off of author Jenny Han's novel of the same name — is a coming-of-age tale that centers around Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung). Isabel grew up at Cousin's Beach with her mother and older brother. She develops a strong bond with two fellow beach-goer brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Naturally things get complicated as Isabel, Conrad, and Jeremiah grow up, and Isabel finds herself in a love triangle with the brothers.